Guardians of the Galaxy review in progress: “Big Surprise”

It’s no secret that some of us are a bit of a fan of anything called Marvel. From the various MCU movies to the comics. Soufflé. And if a Guardians of the Galaxy game comes out and we can play it, then we’re here like the proverbial chickens. Especially Koos. He was the only one who received an early code, so he could start earlier than the rest. While we already have a review underway. A first clue of what it will be. Does this game bring the same powerful feeling as Miles Morales? Or does it unfortunately offer the same level as The Avengers game released last year? This is an ongoing review. At the start of next week, you will receive a full Premium review and a short review.

Does Guardians of the Galaxy have the same feel as the movie?

In Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy we have the opportunity to do everything as a Star-Lord. The question now is: “is it big?” The game is published by Square Enix. Is this the best party to make a game around this franchise? They missed the mark with The Avengers. What is Koos’ experience so far? Did he think it was brutal? Or is he already secretly done and having another disappointment after The Avengers?

Explore the world as a Star-Lord

Everything hangs and falls with games for the gameplay. How will you feel when we discover the world as Star-Lord? And it really is a world. Or no more hallway, hallway? In other words. Does the game involve some freedom or is it too linear? And will we also see other worlds? Or just certain areas? How’s the humor? And do famous superheroes look alike? You’ll hear and see it all in the ongoing Guardians of the Galaxy review.