GoPro HERO10 Black Review – Inleiding

Abstract The HERO10 Black is an evolution of last year’s HERO9 Black. The most significant achievement is the new GoPro GP2 processor, which enables higher frame rates and (slightly) higher photo and video resolutions. The HERO10 also features a water resistant lens cover and a new Natural color profile for video. The differences with the HERO9 Black are so small that an upgrade isn’t obvious. If you’re looking for a new high-end action camera, the HERO10 is clearly the best choice right now.

New fall, new GoPro action camera: this law applies again this year, resulting in the new GoPro HERO10 Black. Good, new? Compared to last year’s HERO9 Black, there is only one big difference in terms of hardware; the GoPro GP1 processor has been replaced by the new GP2. The body, battery, and even the image sensor are identical to last year’s camera. Does such a new chip make a big difference? The answer is both yes and no, according to our tests.

The HERO10 Black looks like two drops of water on its predecessor. In fact, if GoPro hadn’t chosen to create its own brand logo and model number in blue with the new camera, you would only be able to tell the difference between the two cameras by that model number. So the new camera again has a relatively large touchscreen on the back, a square “selfie screen” on the front, and a power and record button.

So the big change is inside, where the new GP2 processor ensures that the HERO10 does a whole lot better than its predecessor. Despite using the same image sensor, the maximum photo and video resolutions are slightly higher than those of the HERO9. Additionally, for video, the maximum frame rate doubles at many resolutions, resulting in better slow-motion images. Also Hyper Smooth, GoPro’s electronic image stabilization, is available in higher resolutions thanks to the faster GP2 processor. Additionally, the HERO10 offers nearly all of the features that the HERO9 also offered, including HyperLapse and TimeWarp time-lapse video modes. One feature the HERO10 must miss is the ability to wake the camera from sleep mode using voice commands.

The new HERO10 Black can be found in the Pricewatch at the time of writing for prices from 524 euros; the HERO9 Black and HERO8 Black also remain available and now go for approx. 385 to 300 euros over the counter.