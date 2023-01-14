Gibbons use more rhythm when singing with a conspecific | Science

The great gibbon sings with more rhythm when the monkey sings with a conspecific. Scientists, among others, have discovered that university of turin

The great gibbon is a type of small monkey. Scientists do longer research into how these animals “talk” and “sing” to each other, as this can help us understand the origins of human language.

In this research, the scientists wondered how the rhythm was born and what was its function. They made 215 recordings of twelve gibbons in sanctuaries and zoos in Thailand and Italy.

In all these recordings, the gibbons were singing. In doing so, they used a specific rhythm, say the researchers. They saw similarities to rhythm in the music people make.

For example, there is “rhythmic interaction” when two monkeys sing. If one monkey played a certain note, the other monkey would respond to it. And while the monkey always sings very differently on its own, it becomes less variable when the animal sings with another animal.

The way of singing also differed between male and female monkeys. For example, male gibbons sing to each other in a different way than a duet with a female.

According to the researchers, it seems that the rhythm has a social function. If the animals of such a duo adopted the same rhythm, it would strengthen their mutual bond.

The researchers note that physical reasons may also play a role. Singing such a song takes a lot of energy. They saw that the monkeys alone sang longer and more varied on average. As a duo, it may be more practical to pick up the pace of the other to get less tired.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”