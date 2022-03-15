George Russell Isn’t Impressed With Drive to Survive: ‘I Have Mixed Feelings About It’

The fourth season of Drive to Survive has gotten much needed reactions from Formula 1 drivers. Now George Russell also says he has “mixed feelings” after watching a number of episodes.

The fourth season of the Formula 1 docu-series was released last Friday. The series contributed to the popularity of the sport. This is particularly evident in the United States. However, not everyone is equally happy with the creators of the docuseries. For example, too much sensation would be sought and the series is not always truthful.

‘Divided Feelings’

Russell is also himself in the series and shares his opinion Sky Sports F1“I saw the two episodes I was in…” That didn’t entice Russell to keep watching. “I’m not sure looking at the rest,” Russell says. He therefore disagrees with the way the characters are highlighted. “I have mixed feelings about it because we know everyone so well and it shows such a different side,” says the Briton. He doubts he will continue to watch the series.

New season

Russell has an important weekend ahead of him. The Bahrain Grand Prix will start on Sunday and the former Williams driver will finally be able to race for the Mercedes team. An opportunity he had been waiting for for years. At the German team, he will have to face his teammate Lewis Hamilton. It will undoubtedly be an interesting battle.