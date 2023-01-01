Games of the month: Callisto Protocol, Midnight Suns and more | Technology

31 dec 2022 om 12:05Update: 13 uur geleden

Discussed at the end of the month NU.nl the most important new games. With this time Callisto Protocol, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Chained Echoes and Vampire Survivors.

Callisto Protocol

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC

Rating: 3.5 out of 5 stars

Game designer Glen Schofield shot to world fame in 2008 with his horror game dead space, in which you had to explore a bloody and abandoned space colony, while being hunted by all kinds of monsters. A game clearly inspired by Extraterrestrialfilms, which had enough of their own identity to captivate millions. Of The Callisto Protocol Schofield tries again to do this trick again. This time, you play as Jacob Lee, who has to fight some kind of space zombies in a space prison. A design that reminds a lot dead space. The gameplay is also much the same as the previous game.

You fight your way through the prison and get new weapons along the way. It works fine, but actually does Callisto Protocol bit that we didn’t see in 2008. It feels Callisto Protocol like a good horror game.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, PC, Nintendo Switch

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

The creators of the xcomstrategy games were allowed to make a Marvel game. Also in this game, you fight turn-based as you control a team of heroes from above, but the Marvel variant feels a bit more streamlined and less random. It also makes the game a bit simpler, but it never gets too easy.

You play as a self-taught hero, who is awakened to defeat an ancient villain. You control a team of famous superheroes from a secret base – a story that serves mainly as a pretext to bring together all the popular Marvel characters. You can interact and bond with almost any hero in your house. This ensures that you talk a lot in the beginning.

But once the game kicks in and you’re more into the battle, it’s a lot of fun getting into it.

Chained echoes

Platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Rating: 5 out of 5 stars

In seven years, this Japanese-looking role-playing game was made by a German developer. The result is a tribute to old classics that appeared before the Super Nintendo – and a game that far surpasses its peers.

You lead a group of eight adventurers trying to uncover how a mysterious superweapon blew up an entire country. A story that seems simple at first glance, but is extremely well written. It’s particularly striking that the game was made by one person: the story has a kind of authorship that you don’t see in big productions. The battles are turn-based, like in classic role-playing games. What’s unique is that you recover all of your hit and technique points between battles, and therefore enter each battle at full strength. This was taken into account when designing the game, which means you have to be on your toes against any opponent. It’s rare to ram into A unsuspectingly until an enemy dies – you have to work hard to kill even simple monsters.

There is no old-fashioned level growth. Instead, after boss fights and other key moments, you get points that you can invest in your characters, choosing what they get better at. Additionally, the game world is full of optional bosses and upgrades. The result is an exceptionally good game that surpasses other RPGs this year.

vampire survivors

Platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series, iOS, Android

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

The simple look vampire survivors was already a hit on PC and Xbox, but also appeared as a free-to-play smartphone game this month. The idea behind it is very simple: walk around with your character auto-attacking, collecting upgrades and killing ever-increasing groups of monsters.

It doesn’t take long for your screen to be filled with hundreds of enemies at once, but your upgrades at the same time make you a kind of killing machine. And the more you dive into the game, the more new weapons you unlock and the more complicated everything becomes.

It’s a game full of secrets. Every time you think you know how everything works, a whole new game mechanic is added. It gives a gigantic kick, which kept us in suspense for evenings.

