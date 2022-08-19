At the end of Friday afternoon, a few showers will pass over Groningen. Then it will be dry until the weekend. Temperatures will drop a few steps after Friday.

Friday will start sunny and dry. The temperature slowly rises to 24 or 25 degrees around three o’clock. Then the first clouds move slowly over Groningen from the southwest (force two wind). These clouds will also bring a few showers in the late afternoon. There is also a chance of showers for the rest of Friday evening.

Showers left early Saturday morning, but clouds may linger for a while. The morning starts out quite sunny with a few cloudy veils, but later in the afternoon there will be a bit more cloud in the sky, so the sun will be seen a bit less often. The temperature rises to 23 to 24 degrees, with a moderate westerly wind. This weather pattern will continue through Saturday night and Sunday. On Sunday, the temperature will drop a small step, but it won’t be really noticeable.

After the weekend, the risk of showers increases again. The temperature then remains at 23 degrees. On Tuesday, the wind will turn to the southwest and this will bring drier weather. Then the temperature rises again. Around Wednesday the temperature begins to rise more sharply, around 26 or 27 degrees.