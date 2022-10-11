“Former NSA employee sold confidential US data” – News

A former US intelligence officer (NSA) attempted to sell classified US information to a foreign government. At least that’s what the FBI says. The suspect was charged with espionage.

The 30-year-old worked for the NSA for a short time earlier this year. On July 29, shortly after leaving, he allegedly contacted someone posing as a foreign agent through an encrypted messaging service, the US Department of Justice reports. In reality, he was an undercover FBI agent. The suspect was arrested September 28 in Denver.

Shared passages of documents

The suspect allegedly offered the undercover agent highly sensitive information about, among other things, US cyber operations. He shared excerpts from three confidential documents as well as a completely classified document from US government agencies. This was later revealed by log files showing that the confidential documents had been printed through the suspect’s NSA user account. The suspect offered the information in exchange for cryptocurrencies. The former NSA employee allegedly told the FBI agent that he had a debt of approximately $237,000.

In collaboration with the Dutch IT channel.

