Ferrari finally the strongest in Austria

Charles Leclerc revived his Formula 1 world title chances mid-season. The Monegasque won the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday at the wheel of his Ferrari, ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing). With his third victory this season, Leclerc closed the gap on the Dutchman in the World Cup standings to 38 points, with eleven races to go.

Leclerc drove the final laps of the Red Bull Ring at Spielberg knowing teammate Carlos Sainz had retired with a burned out engine. In addition, his accelerator pedal no longer worked properly. “I was scared. I was really scared,” Leclerc shouted over the on-board radio, after handing Ferrari its first victory in Austria since Michael Schumacher in 2003. Verstappen crossed the line in second and a half, well ahead of the Mercedes of Briton Lewis Hamilton.

“I needed this win,” Leclerc said immediately afterwards. “The last five races have been extremely difficult.” He retired twice and finished off the podium three times, leaving Verstappen – who has won three of the last five Grands Prix – in the battle for the world title.

Verstappen had won the sprint race ahead of Le-clerc on Saturday. With the fastest lap in the race on Sunday, the weekend offered him 27 points, against 32 for Leclerc. Sergio Pérez, Verstappen’s team-mate, failed to reach the finish on Sunday and lost his second place in the World Cup standings to Le-clerc.

Verstappen was happy with his second place, even though he started the race from pole position. After twelve laps, he was overtaken by Leclerc for the first time. “It was a tough day,” Verstappen said. “We had a lot of problems, especially with the tires and it was with all types of tyres. There was too much wear, but second place is always a good result on a difficult day.

Dutch supporters

Verstappen said he once again enjoyed the tens of thousands of Dutch supporters in orange and the many clouds of orange smoke. “It was fun. It’s a shame I couldn’t give the victory to the fans.”

However, according to social media, some fans behaved verbally at the Red Bull Ring. “We have been made aware of completely unacceptable comments,” the Formula 1 organization said in a statement. “We will engage with those who reported the incidents. We take this very seriously.