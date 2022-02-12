The situation in Ukraine has become very threatening, and Minister Hoxstra calls on the Dutch to leave Ukraine soon.

In a statement, the foreign minister said: “The security situation is already worrying and has worsened in recent days. In consultation with various allies, I now call on all Dutch people to leave Ukraine.”

There is only minimal occupation of the Dutch embassy. Red travel counseling is in practice across the country. Germany and Belgium come up with the same advice today. Countries including the United States, the United Kingdom and Denmark have already called on their citizens to leave Ukraine.

The United States began expelling staff from the U.S. embassy in Kiev on Saturday. The U.S. State Department has announced that all non-essential staff will leave the country due to rising tensions in Ukraine. Diplomatic services will be suspended in the Ukrainian capital from Sunday.

In the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, the embassy maintains a small main emergency team.