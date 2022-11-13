Entire street without electricity after a fire in the technical area of ​​the villa, also problems with the internet connection (Torhout)

The Ypres Heerweg in Torhout, the street of the children’s zoo, was without electricity on Sunday afternoon after a violent fire in the technical room of a villa. This technical room, installed in an outbuilding, completely burned down.

It was around 2.15 p.m. when the residents of the beautiful villa on Ypres Heerweg, between Torhout and Kortemark, noticed the fire. It was raging in the technical room which is fitted out in an outbuilding. The outbuilding is at the front of the estate, near the current residence. When residents noticed the flames, it was already a developing fire in that room. They immediately called the fire department.

Equipment and men from the posts of Torhout and Kortemark arrived on the spot, as well as an automobile pump from the post of Bruges. “When we arrived, the fire was raging in the technical room of the outbuilding”, says Major Frank Vanhixe. “The meters are housed in this room, just like the other technical installations of the house and the network. The room, one meter wide, completely burned down. The wooden front door also caught fire.

no power

“We had to remove part of the roof and take the insulation outside. Elsewhere in the outhouse, used for entertainment, there is soot and smoke damage,” it appears. “We aired everything out well and then closed the roof. short circuit occurred and the whole street was left without electricity.” That’s why utility company Fluvius also stepped in. Some 200 households also encountered problems with their internet connection.

Due to the length of the intervention, Mayor Kristof Audenaert (CD&V) also came to take a look. The Ypres Heerweg has long been closed to all traffic.