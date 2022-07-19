Eindhoven Tara will soon publish her first picture book: “Because of my illness, I had room for this”

Tara Hoorweg (27) from Eindhoven already liked to draw when she was little. Now she designs and draws picture books. Her first picture book will be available soon To the Moon through a crowdfunding campaign. “It’s very special that my book will soon be read to children.”

the picture book To the Moon speaks of Tinus the cockchafer. He dreams of flying to the moon, but on the way he is distracted by the artificial lights of the human world. Will he be able to achieve his dream?

Tara came up with this story while studying at the Design Academy in Eindhoven. “For one project, we were in a country house surrounded by nature and there were a lot of beetles. I noticed they kept banging on the window. For example, I found that May beetles need moonlight to navigate, but that’s not possible due to light pollution.

Lyme disease

In 2018, Tara discovered she had Lyme disease, which forced her to drop out of Design Academy. “The idea of ​​the picture book had been in my head for a long time. Due to my illness, I suddenly had the space to start. In the hours when I had energy, I could work on it at my own pace. Coming up with ideas and creating things is so into me that I can’t turn that off. Drawing gives me perspective when I don’t know where my body is going.”

Now his own picture book is a fact. Tara proudly displays the book’s colorful illustrations on the computer. She also incorporated drawings of her cat Moss and her parents’ house. “Nobody else sees that kind of detail, but I do. That’s what makes it so fun.

Read in class

She worked there for a total of four years. “There were also times when I no longer liked the book. My mother, who is a kindergarten teacher, once read the story to her class with my drawings on the IWB. Then she asked: Should Tara continue the story? All the children shouted “yes”. They talked about it later and once even brought back a dead cockchafer. It was such a boost for me that I always wanted to finish my picture book.

Crowdfunding

Initially, Tara sent her story and artwork to several publishers, but she received no response. “Then I thought: I want the book to come out, so I’m going to do it myself.” Thanks to her knowledge of the Design Academy, Tara already knew a little about what was needed for this. “For example, you need to have your designs scanned by a professional and choose the right paper to have them printed on.” She put a crowdfunding campaign and had already achieved its goal in four days. With the amount collected, she can have 500 copies of her book printed. It should be ready in September.

Sensitization

The picture book is intended for children aged three to six. Tara hopes to educate them about nature. “I think it’s special that my story will soon be read to children. You can plant seeds in children for them to learn something new. They already have a natural connection with animals and nature. Me too. For example, we had a cat, rabbits and a hen at home. And I always asked my uncle, who was also a designer, to draw animals when I was a kid.

Tara with her cat Moss in front of her studio in Strijp-S. Photo: nearby

Connection with nature

Tara is originally from Deventer, but moved to Eindhoven for her studies. She now lives here with her boyfriend in Strijp-S, where she also has her studio. “It’s like a village in a city. I really feel at home here. Am I inspired by the city? Not concrete, but since I live in Eindhoven I started working with my company engraver and my book. Even though I live in the city, I always seek a connection with nature. I like to go out and have breakfast with my cat Moss on the picnic tables here.

Dream

The story of Tinus the cockchafer recalls that of Tara. “I didn’t think of it that way, but when I think about it now, that’s kind of it. That you dreamed of something and unexpectedly succeeded. For me, the book also symbolizes the end of a difficult period and the beginning of a new period in which my illness will hopefully play a lesser role. But Tara dreams even further. She has already started her second picture book on what a baby looks like in the womb. “It’s more for the parents to visualize the pregnancy, but certainly for the children as well.”