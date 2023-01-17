“Dutch baseball player Kenley Jansen earns more with new contract than Virgil van Dijk” | Other sports

Baseball player Kenley Jansen is moving to the Boston Red Sox, reports the American ESPN . The launcher would earn 32 million dollars (30.5 million euros) in two years. This makes him one of the highest paid Dutch athletes.

Jansen, 35, born in Curacao, played for the Atlanta Braves last season. There he was on the payroll for 14.4 million euros this year. The last pitcher played for the Los Angeles Dodgers between 2010 and 2021, winning the World Series in 2020. In the past, he played several tournaments for the Dutch baseball team.

With his monster contract, Jansen becomes one of the highest paid Dutch athletes in the world. With his huge salary, however, he is far from close to Max Verstappen, who earns 50 million euros a year at Red Bull Racing. Virgil van Dijk, the highest paid footballer in the Netherlands, would earn 11.5 million euros a year at Liverpool.

The Boston Red Sox are one of the biggest clubs in Major League Baseball. The Sox have won the World Series nine times, the annual highlight of the MLB season. The last title dates from 2018. Last season, the Boston club finished in last place in its own division.