Steven Caethoven won the Ster Omloop van Nieuwland on Saturday. The Flemish cyclist saw his aggressive spirit on the roads of Walcheren rewarded. Jimmy de Bruyn from Sint Jansteen was the best Zeeuw in second place.

Shortly after the start, Caethoven looked for the attack in Nieuw- en Sint Joosland. With the Zealanders Peter de Braal (Axel) and Eloy Raas (Goes) and another Belgian, Michael Apers from Basel, he forms a small leading group. The foursome only got a thirty-second lead and that wasn’t enough for the small group on the windy course.

After being caught, the foursome made another escape attempt, which now involved more runners. A total of twelve riders left the peloton, including, in addition to the four mentioned above, the Zealanders Jimmy de Bruyn (Sint Jansteen), Jordan Koster and Johnny van der Klooster (both from Kapelle). This turned out to be the decisive blow.

The peloton was unable to catch up with the leading group and the twelve breakaways were able to share the podium places. Van der Klooster and Koster attempted to break away from the lead group, but failed. Caethoven then had the strongest sprint in his legs and took the victory, ahead of De Bruyn and Jouri Lambrechts, as did the winner a Fleming.

Another small group

In category D/Sport class, a small leading group managed to turn the course as it pleased. Three men remained in the lead. Their lead was never big, but it was enough. The sprint for the leading group was won by the Belgian Sem Cockx, ahead of Jeroen Slootmans (Klein Zundert) and Jacob de Roo (Kapelle).

Wim Broos of Essen, Belgium won the S/P class. He rode alone to victory. The best Zeeuw was Pim van Baalen (‘s Heer Arendskerke) with a fourth place. Noor Dekker (Serooskerke) won the women’s competition. This race was part of the S/P peloton.