“Does an open world work for a hedgehog?”

Attention Hedgehog fans: Sonic Frontiers is in stores today. This is the first time that this blue cannonball on legs will discover a large open world. The five Starfall Islands lie at its feet and are full of familiar challenges and mysterious portals. A completely new approach, in which Sega takes a risk. Because the fan wants that? Does the fan with a hedgehog want to explore an open world? Or do they lean more towards typical old platformer gameplay? And does the open world work for Sonic? The game will be released on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. Huey and Koos are both huge Sonic fans and have played the game on PS5. What did they think? you can see and hear the answer in the Sonic Frontiers review.

Sonic Frontiers review: Sega takes a big gamble with the new approach

Starfall Islands is Sonic’s new playground. This group of islands consists of five islands, which you can now explore with complete freedom. The typical platforming action hasn’t completely gone away, as there are side quests that are old school, but the new approach is definitely going to take some getting used to for fans. Sonic must find the missing Chaos Emeralds on the islands and save the Starfall Islands from evil. To do this, you run through grassy plains, vast valleys and mountains. You climb gigantic towers and explore every corner of the island kingdom until you know exactly where the fork is in the handle.

Explore the Starfall Islands

The omens weren’t particularly favorable for Sonic Frontiers. The first images divided the fan base. Was it really that cool? And was it also next-gen gameplay and graphics? After three days of play, Huey and Koos know the answer. They give it to you in this review.