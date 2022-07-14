Do you still love your job? Take advantage of the summer to reflect | Holidays
Jul 14, 2022 at 10:11 PM
Lees bij Intermediair: In zeven stappen je hoofd leegmaken op vakantie
Go on vacation alone and seek a different environment
Halmans also says you won’t get there with a week off in the Spanish sun. “I often see people in my area complaining about the same things again in September. My advice is: go on holiday alone. If you go with family, you are always older and partner. If you go with a friend , then you reflect Going on vacation alone actually works like a retreat. You’ve lost your frame of reference. It must also get uncomfortable for a while, and then you let go of who you think you are and figure out who you want to be.
To arrive at these answers on vacation, you really don’t need to take a yoga mat with you to the campsite, says Borgers. “Some think they should or should start meditating on yoga right away. They make it far too important a thing. During my holidays, I go out into nature a lot, take a nice walk or bike ride. From this way, I automatically acquire new knowledge.”
It must be too painful to go back to the life you used to lead after your vacation.
There’s also no need to go to a distant destination, says Halmans. “Just by looking for a different environment, you break the rhythm and the patterns of the house. Try to write down for yourself what you find important in your work, in your life. Just take a pen and paper and see what that is happening. “
Are you afraid that nothing will come of change? Then the pain isn’t bad enough, says Halmans. “It must be too painful to go back to the life you used to lead after your vacation. Only then will you feel the motivation to really change something.”
Unfortunately, this content cannot be displayedWe do not have permission for necessary cookies. Please accept cookies to view this content.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”