Despite the devil on the crossbar, Kloetinge records a third victory in a row
With just under half an hour left on the clock, Valentijn van Keulen already thought he would score his third goal of this calendar year, but to the midfielder’s disbelief, it’s still the bar which prevented a second goal from Kloetinge.
Voltage in the final phase
Because the gap was only one, the home team continued to believe in a draw. In an exciting final phase, Lourens brought two debutants to Kloetinge. Ivann Koreman replaced striker Doesburg and Joel van Herwijnen replaced Jop Dekker. The home team’s final offensive caused a few shaky moments, but in the end Kloetinge left the pitch with a frugal victory.
The 0-1 win over Nieuw-Lekkerland is Kloetinge’s third consecutive victory. The Lourens team climbs to third place in the 1st class B standings. Next Saturday, the Beveland team will have an appointment in Zeeland with the Terneuzense Boys.
Scoring track
Setting up Kloetinge
Mitchell Braafhart, Klaas van Hecke, Jop Dekker (90/Joel van Herwijnen), Rico van Nielen, Jeremy Hubregtse, Aidan Milot, Reguillo Vandepitte, Valentijn van Keulen (74/Tim de Winter), Jefry Dijkstra, Dano Lourens, Kyle Doesburg ( 84/Ivan Koreman)
