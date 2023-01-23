Dentist Wissing has seen a lot of change in 25 years: ‘It’s already a good habit in Eersel to bring young children’ | Kempen

EERSEL – Dentist Henry Wissing (61) had a practice in Essen, Germany, for 12 years when he started in Eersel in 1998. Now, 25 years later, he is still treating a number of German patients in his treatment room in Eersel.

Wissing didn’t know exactly where Eersel was in late 1997 when he received a tip about where he practices now. With a road map in his lap, he drove from Essen to Eersel for a meeting with then-dentist Goverde. “The advice was that he lived in a nice house and maybe he wanted to redo his practice.” The two agreed and in January 1998 Wissing opened her practice Minerva Tandartsen in the Nieuwstraat.

From the horse box to the treatment rooms

The characteristic 1900 building has a rich history, as Wissing now knows. “It was a transfer station at the time. Later, it housed, among other things, a drinks wholesaler and a notary’s office. The horse boxes were where the three treatment rooms are now.

His predecessor practiced alone and did not yet use a computer. The data of just under three thousand patients therefore still had to be entered into an automated system. “It was quite a job. My two youngest sisters largely took on this task.



Wissing started with an assistant at the municipal monument. This number has gradually increased to eight part-time.

Hygiene steps

A major change that has taken place over the past 25 years is in the area of ​​hygiene. ,, The sterilization of instruments has just started 25 years ago. Nowadays, sterilization takes place in a separate room containing sterilization equipment and storage. This is the most expensive space in the cabinet.

He also knew the time of the sick of the health insurance fund. “They had to go to the dentist twice a year, otherwise they would lose the reimbursement.”



The remediation rate in the Netherlands is very high, according to the dentist from Eersel. “80% of people go to the dentist regularly. Even now that the economy is slowing, we are not seeing a decrease in dental visits. »

No fear of the dentist

In Eersel, they especially see fear in children who only come to the dentist at an older age. “It is best to bring children from the age of two, which is also according to the advice of the Croix d’Ivoren. It’s already a good habit here in Eersel.

A visit to the dentist no longer has to be painful. “In Belgium and Germany, about eighty percent of patients take anesthesia for all procedures. Here, it’s barely half. Older patients, in particular, do not take anesthesia. This was not the case at the time of the health insurance fund, they claim. But the jab means nothing these days.

Takeover by another dentist in 2024

Wissing’s teeth are in good hands with fellow dentist Marloes de Crom. “Marloes has been working in my firm for five years now. She will take over the practice from January 1, 2024. I will continue to work here as a dentist. We make sure that the patient notices the treatment as little as possible.

Forgotten appointments also sometimes occur in this practice. “It can happen sometimes. But if it happens again within two years, the patient will be charged. The money we collect this way goes to a good cause.