De Wolden Economic Action Plan 2023-2027

Collaborate with entrepreneurs and regional partners The Wolden to a healthy and sustainable business climate. That is why entrepreneurs, stakeholders and citizens are participating in the development of the new Economic Action Plan. This resulted in five strategic pillars: services for entrepreneurs, space for entrepreneurship, strong and innovative enterprise, sustainable entrepreneurship and a strong network. Alderman Gerrie Hempen: “The Economic Action Plan has been approached in the Wolden way. We really succeeded together. Much of our local economy is supported by the daily commitment of entrepreneurs to grow and prosper their business. This is why entrepreneurs have a leading role in this action plan.

Future vision De Wolden

The Economic Action Plan is an implementation program of the Future Vision 2022-2040 with the theme “Going Together”. The Future Vision contains the most important values ​​of the municipality of De Wolden, what should you develop, what should you cherish? Where do we all want to “grow up”? In the Economic Action Plan, these ambitions are translated into the ultimate actions that will be taken. Below is a selection of actions and ambitions.

Entrepreneur services

The need in the field of services has been met with entrepreneurs and employees. This resulted in the following action. De Wolden makes the procedures for handling entrepreneurial initiatives more transparent, so that entrepreneurs know what to expect in terms of the information to be provided, the duration of the processing, who needs to be involved and who has what responsibility in the process.

Place for entrepreneurship

Provide more space for recreational entrepreneurs in the field of bed and breakfasts, mini-campsites and motorhomes. But also to provide space for agricultural entrepreneurs who want to become more sustainable.

A strong and innovative business community

The revitalization of vital shopping centers in the heart of villages is one of the action points that falls under the strong and innovative business pillar. But also map the needs of starters and freelancers. De Wolden has an exceptionally large group of freelancers and we would like to know if and where they need help.

Development of sustainable enterprises

De Wolden wants to subsidize future projects of agricultural entrepreneurs through the Transition Fund Future-oriented Agriculture. We also want to inspire and encourage entrepreneurs to make their buildings more sustainable and produce sustainable energy (sun on the roof).

A strong network

In the coming period, the municipality will continue to focus on strengthening the role and position of the entrepreneurial platform. Naturally, the power of the commercial contacts officer is also used. But we will also continue to use the Space Cooperative to set up innovative projects with our agricultural entrepreneurs.

The Economic Action Plan is not a final result, but an invitation to collaborate and invest in the economic development of De Wolden. ‘Together!’ give substance to ambitions and make them a reality in the years to come. But current times demand that we act quickly if necessary. We have to keep this space.

The full Economic Action Plan is available for viewing until October 12. You can find it at dewolden.nl/inzage.

Reactions to this can be sent by e-mail to PO Box 20, 7920 AA in Zuidwolde. You can make an appointment to give an oral opinion. Please contact Janna Huis, Economic Affairs Team: 14 0528.