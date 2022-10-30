The city of Dakhla is set to host the next Negev Forum meeting in January 2023, which will be attended by senior Israeli, American and Arab officials.

Israeli media reported that the next Negev summit will be held in Dakla, Morocco. They note that the second meeting will be dedicated to reflections on “regional projects in the fields of regional security, food and water security, energy, health, education and tourism”.

At the initiative of Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, the Negev Forum brings together the diplomatic leaders of Israel, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt, who are committed to joining forces to tackle common challenges.

“We need to create a mechanism that will allow people to take concrete steps that will contribute to the improvement of life in the world and provide promising opportunities to the youth and people of our region,” said Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita Affairs. The first meeting ended in March.