Dafne Schippers in a team of 61 athletes for the European Championship in Munich | sport

The two-time world champion in the 200 meters was absent from the World Championships in Eugene last month, but the 30-year-old sprinter qualified for the European Championships in the 100 meters. Schippers considers it a “gap year” in which she focuses on the 100 meters and ignores the 200 meters. His best time of the season is 11.13 seconds, more than three tenths above his Dutch record (10.81).

The Dutch team for the European Championship is made up of no less than 61 athletes: 34 women and 27 men. Stars include Femke Bol, Lieke Klaver, Liemarvin Bonevacia, Nadine Visser, Jessica Schilder and Nienke Brinkman. Anouk Vetter and Emma Oosterwegel, who won silver and bronze respectively in the heptathlon at the Tokyo Olympics last year, are also competing in Munich.

Vetter also won silver at the World Cup last month, improving his Dutch record to 6,867 points. It was uncertain whether the all-around star would also compete in the European Championship, but Vetter is part of the team technical director Ad Roskam presented on Wednesday.

The Netherlands have won four World Cup medals in the United States. Besides Vetter, Femke Bol (400 meters hurdles) and the 4×400 meters mixed relay team also took silver. Painter won bronze in the shot put.

With Brinkman, the Netherlands have a medal candidate at the Munich Marathon. The 28-year-old runner finished second in the Rotterdam Marathon in April. With 2.22.51, she dipped nearly a minute below Lornah Kiplagat’s 19-year-old Dutch record.

Munich will host a multi-European championship from August 11-21. Besides athletics, cycling (road, track, mountain bike and BMX), beach volleyball, gymnastics, rowing, table tennis, triathlon, canoe sprint and sport climbing are on the programme. Athletics competitions take place at the Olympiastadion.