Aru is looking forward to his sixth participation in the Vuelta. “I have very good memories here”, confides the Italian. “I raced my first Vuelta in 2014. I won two stages and finished fifth in the standings. I competed with champions like Alberto Contador and Alejandro Valverde. In 2015 I won the Vuelta and it was fantastic, it changed my life. ” The Italian has had difficult seasons but recently placed second in the Sibiu Cycling Tour and Tour de Burgos standings.