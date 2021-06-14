Corner players can’t keep anything a secret this season

“data-revoke =” “>

“Now the coaching staff can follow everything from us,” said captain Rik Impens. “Heartbeats, miles traveled. We are going in the professional direction.” Impens is positive in advance. “‘Measuring is knowing’ they say and I think it will benefit us.” Trainer Lieven Gevaert is very satisfied with the new measuring system. “I actually wanted it last year, but I fully understood that the club were having a difficult time. It is an investment after all.”

No more secrets for Hoek’s players and coach Gevaert now has all the tools in hand to prepare his selection for a new season in the Third Division. “There are a number of things that we need to take into account and one of them is injury prevention, because that can be tricky,” says Gevaert.

Hoek’s selection is almost complete. So far there is only one newcomer to the group. This is Jahrdell Constansia from Terneuzen. The Zeeland-Flemish club are looking for an additional player who can strengthen the team after the departure of Reguillo Vandepitte and Kyle Doesburg. “Actually, we’re still looking for a type of Reguillo,” Gevaert explains. “A player who can play in several positions and especially with height, because we lost that a bit with the departure of these two players.”

Hoek’s first official match is scheduled for the weekend of August 14-15. Hoek will then be able to participate in the preliminary round of the KNVB Cup tournament. A week later, the Third Division begins.