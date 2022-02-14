In New Zealand, the apple harvest has started and yields have recovered well after catastrophic hail damage last season. “The harvest looks good. The color, size and dry matter content are excellent,” says Patrick Meikle of Golden Bay Fruit. “We will start shipping apples for export next week. »



insolent

The fact that yields are good and there have been no extreme weather conditions so far does not mean that growers and exporters can count on a trouble-free season.

“Transshipment has become twice as expensive. We must work with our partners to support these high costs. Additionally, we are also facing an ongoing labor shortage, which will become even more acute as the number of Covid cases begins to rise again in the coming months. »

Sassy, ​​Golden Bay’s newest apple variety, is producing its first marketable yields this year. Patrick says the external quality and taste of the apples are excellent. “We will send sample shipments to our customers around the world.”

The Sassy apples have already been picked and next week it will be the Cherish variety, followed a week later by Gala and Cox. Jazz apples are then harvested in March. “This year will be completely different from previous years. Cargo space availability may affect export distribution. We will have to wait and see how things work out.”

