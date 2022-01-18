Compliments for the presentation Sport Elite stallions: Epke 474, Eise 489, Meinte 490, Elias 494 and Martzen 521

“The fact that the studbook stallions are Sport Elite says a lot about their attitude, their toughness and their willingness to work.” Hergen van Hall, member of the performance jury and adviser to the stallion selection jury, praised the presentations of the stallions from the Frisian Sport Elite studbook.

The gallop changes effortlessly

Epke 474 was shown by Sabine van de Loenhorst and she rode the Sport Elite stallion effortlessly through the canter changes over a net. “Spacious and clean,” complimented Van Hal. “It stays balanced and carried and shows a range of substitutions with ease.”

Marsja Dijkman drove Eise 489 who is very good at collecting. “He made the series of eners effortlessly, even on a net.”

After his adventure in the United States, Meant 490 returned as a Sport Elite horse and was shown by Gemma Sas. “Then you have to work together again to form a team,” said Hergen, who saw Meinte 490 put on a great display. “He shows technique, can make himself small, handles well and can also change gears easily.”

Only a few months Marzen 521 studbook stallion. “A very elegant stallion with a luxurious appearance”, says Hergen, who indicates that the stallion has developed considerably. ‘It’s nice to see that Harmina can easily ride him on a net, the stallion has a friendly ear game and is attentive to the rider.’

Elias 494: the pinnacle of training

of course missing Elijah 494 not in the list of Sport Elite stallions. A true ambassador, Hergen described who saw Elias 494 paffer fantastically. “Friesian horses have a talent for that. The small accelerations that Elias 494 shows and which continue from the collection in an extended stage are the pinnacle of training.