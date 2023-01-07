Christmas tree gone: what do you do with this void in the living room? | Life

06 jan 2023 om 21:32

Now that the jolly, cozy Christmas stuff has been cleaned up, your living room may suddenly feel like a cold, bare place. How do you handle this? NU.nl has a number of experts giving advice.

Traditionally, the Christmas period runs until Epiphany on January 6. This weekend is therefore the perfect time to recover your old living room. But that doesn’t give everyone a sense of satisfaction.

“It can get a little dark in the house,” says interior expert Kimberley Eijkemans. “A lot of people find it hard to keep the fun going. You’ve lost all the beautiful lights, but the days are still short.”

A cold atmosphere is often caused by a lack of light and color. “You may just not have enough lighting in your home,” says Eijkemans. “So it might help if you put a lamp on the old Christmas tree square.”

See everything with new eyes

The new year is always a good time to think about your interior. “Walk everywhere now that the Christmas decorations are gone,” says the interior expert. “Are the benches and tables in the right place? Now you can look at everything with fresh eyes. For example, you can move some furniture around if you have space for it. This way you can fill a bare place .”

You can also go into it a bit more in depth. For example, check if plants, vases and other decorations are still beautiful enough. “The best way to do that is to put everything together first,” says Eijkemans.

“You bare the whole living room and put things on the kitchen table, for example. Then you can check how beautiful you still think it is for each object. Maybe you want a plant , maybe you want less.”

My question is always: does the memory disappear when you no longer have the object? Taking a picture can help in this regard.

Elly de Jonge, storage coach

The latter is not always easy. Out of good intentions, you might want to have a nice, tidy house, but in practice, people always seem to be attached to a lot of things. So popular storage guru Marie Kondo invariably asks an important question: Does it make you happy?

Take the opportunity to clean up

“Everything you keep requires maintenance and takes up space”, Told cleaning coach Elly de Jonge previously told NU.nl. She realizes that cleaning is more difficult with objects that have a good memory attached to them. “My question is always: does the memory disappear when you no longer have the object? Taking a photo can help in this regard. This way you can also look at it again if you wish.”

“You may not have dared to say no to some Christmas gifts,” adds Eijkemans. “They’re of course also supposed to be nice, which makes it even harder to get rid of them. But if something doesn’t make me happy, I’d really rather take it to the thrift store. That way that gift will be at least happen to someone rightfully so who benefits.”

NU.nl has one last tip for people taking their Christmas tree out of the house this weekend: first put it on a sheet. If you then fold this fabric around the tree, you no longer have to worry about a floor full of needles.

