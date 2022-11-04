Care center and construction companies in the railway area of ​​Winterswijk | Winterswijk

WINTERSWIJK – Paint and glass wholesaler Verglasco can move to the railway area of ​​Winterswijk. The municipality wants to make room on 3.2 hectares of undeveloped land for three construction-related companies and a health center in Marga Klompé.

One of the most important pillars of the plan is the relocation of Verglasco. Late last year, the company submitted an application in principle to the municipality to build fourteen one-storey houses at their current location on Kastanjelaan.

The municipality was happy with the plan, says Alderman Gosse Visser. “A project that integrates much better with the environment. Verglasco is located in a residential area opposite a playground. In addition, they have no place to grow there.

The Verglasco building is to make way for three residential blocks with terraced houses. Two residential blocks consist of a total of ten houses. The third residential block is made up of two to three storey houses.

building boulevard

Verglasco could then be established on the new boulevard of the building to be fitted out in the railway zone. There is room for three lots. Verglasco could use one. ‘Verglasco is perhaps the first on the construction boulevard. This is where the business can grow. In addition, accessibility is better because the boulevard of the building is closer to the N319,” says Alderman Visser. The municipality is still in talks with 2 other construction-related companies for the other lots.

Marga Klompe

On the north side of the building’s new boulevard, next to the Gerrit Komrij College, a space has been reserved for the Marga Klompé Care Combination Foundation. The municipality assists Marga Klompé in the design of the site.