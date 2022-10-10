Busy XperiO discovery lab in Pijnacker

Sun Oct 9, 11:26 PM

Pijnacker. The first weekend of October was devoted to science and technology. Saturday the doors of ehone of the two XperiO Octant’s Discovery Labs have opened their doors for a behind-the-scenes look. With the theme “Find out and do it yourself”, people could count on a fun and educational day.

This is the fourth year that Octant has participated in the nationally organized Weekend of Science. Visitors took part in various activities in the XperiO discovery lab (location Octantschool Ackerweide). The XperiO was well attended; visitors came not only from Pijnacker-Nootdorp, but also from cities such as Leiden, The Hague and Vlaardingen. Young and old were able to familiarize themselves with all kinds of different robots, techniques and applications that are used during lessons in XperiO. Workshops were given on how gears work and how to build your own robot. The children rode in homemade vehicles and of course Techie, the educational robot, was not absent. The activities were supervised by children and employees from various Octant schools. Pupils from all Octant schools regularly visit the XperiOs in Pijnacker and Ypenburg and learn all about 21st century skills.