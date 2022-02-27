Breathe new life into your old laptop with Chrome OS Flex: That’s how it works

With Google’s Chrome OS Flex, you can breathe new life into your old laptop or PC by turning it into a Chromebook. In this article, we tell you everything you need to know.

Chrome OS Flex: Everything you need to know

Google has come up with a new application for its Chrome OS operating system: to breathe new life into your old laptop or PC. Chrome OS is a lightweight operating system that you work with primarily through the cloud. It requires little from your computer, so your laptop or computer with Windows, macOS or Linux goes from a slow rotten machine to a smooth workbench.

What is Chrome OS Flex?

Chrome OS Flex is a version of the Chrome OS operating system for PC and Mac. This operating system is normally used on Chromebooks and revolves entirely around the Google Chrome web browser.

In fact, Chrome OS is little more than a way to open the Chrome web browser on a computer. There is a start bar and background present and you can open different windows. It is even possible to download and run Android applications. But that’s where it ends. So you cannot install .exe or .dmg files. You need to find a cloud alternative for almost everything. Think Google Docs instead of Word or Gmail instead of Outlook.

The big advantage of working this way is that very little material is required. Little storage space, working memory and processing power are required. As a result, Chrome OS runs smoothly and quickly.

Can you do anything about Chrome OS?

No, unfortunately there are a number of features that you have with Chrome OS on a Chromebook, but not with Flex. The biggest miss is that you can’t download Android apps through Google Play.

There is also no “verified boot”, which means that there is no check on boot if the system has been tampered with. Also, no automatic BIOS updates are available. You should also bear in mind that it is not possible to use additional hardware, such as a CD and DVD drive, fingerprint scanners, etc.

What systems can Chrome OS Flex be installed on?

Flex works on virtually every device released in the last ten years, according to Google, but older devices can work too. With processors and graphics cards from before 2010, there is a high probability that they will malfunction. Here are the minimum requirements:

Intel or AMD x86-64 bit device

4 GB of RAM (working memory)

16 GB of storage

Bootable from USB

BIOS with full administrator access

to This site see which devices are supported.

How much does Chrome OS Flex cost?

Flex is completely free.

Is Chrome OS Flex stable?

Flex is now available to download and install as the first release. This means that there may still be bugs. A stable version will be released in a few months. So if you’re worried about running into problems, it might be worth waiting a little longer.

How to install Chrome OS Flex?

To install Flex, you need a few things:

A USB flash drive with at least 8 GB of free space

The computer on which you want to install Flex

A computer with Chrome on it (this can also be the computer you install Flex on later)

Trick: It is possible to boot Google OS only from the USB drive at first to try it out. Then you can completely replace Windows, macOS or Linux with Flex.

To install Chrome OS Flex, follow these steps:

Download it Chromebook Recovery Tool† Do this through a Chrome browser on a computer. Activate the extension; Click on the puzzle piece symbol in the upper right corner of the browser (the extension button) and then on “Manage extensions”. Find Chromebook Recovery Tool and make sure it is enabled via the toggle. Launch the extension; Click on the extensions button again and choose the Chromebook recovery tool. Click “Start”; Choose Chrome OS Flex; Click “Select a model from the list” and choose “Google Chrome OS Flex” for the manufacturer. At the product, you choose the option you want. At the time of writing, only the “Chrome OS Flex (Developer Unstable)” option is available here. Put a USB drive; Insert the USB drive into the computer and choose the USB drive from the menu and press the blue button. Now Chrome OS Flex will be installed on the USB drive. Remove the USB drive when the Chromebook recovery program is finished; Launch Chrome OS Flex. Plug the USB drive into the computer you want to install Chrome OS Flex on when it’s turned off. Start the computer and immediately press the button to find the boot menu. This button is different for each system. For example, the Option button for Macs or F12, F1, Shift, or Esc. Choose the USB drive and start Flex.

