Bloomberg: US talks with Turkey about supplying gas to Europe

The United States is in talks with Turkey about ways that country can help facilitate gas supplies to southeastern European countries such as North Macedonia and Bulgaria. This was told by senior US officials to the Bloomberg news agency.

Turkey has the capacity to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) and convert it back into gaseous form. Much of this liquefied gas comes from the United States, but Turkey is also discussing LNG supply with Qatar. The United States welcomes additional Turkish imports and hopes the country can also help supply European countries with gas. With this, the Americans want to ensure that Europe becomes less dependent on Russia for energy.

According to US officials, positive discussions have taken place in recent days with their Turkish counterparts on energy cooperation. In addition, discussions are underway on cooperation in the field of renewable energy, the expansion of a gas pipeline that connects Azerbaijan via Georgia and Turkey to Europe and on raw materials such as copper, the lithium, nickel and cobalt needed to manufacture batteries, for example.