Appointment Sven Mislintat

Ajax are trying to announce the arrival of Sven Mislintat this Tuesday. Mislintat will succeed Marc Overmars at Ajax, who left as technical director in February last year. All the wrinkles have been ironed out and all that remains is to wait for the official announcement.

Netherlands Women – Poland Women (20:00)

The Orange Lionesses are currently preparing for next summer’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Andries Jonker still has decisions to make within his selection. The coach saw his side lose 0-1 to Germany last Friday. Orange missed many chances and Jonker will want to see that differently against Poland. He wants to go to the World Cup with a good feeling and then a victory is always nice. The match will be played tonight at Het Kasteel in Rotterdam, Sparta’s home base.

Manchester City – Bayern Munich (9 p.m.)

The Champions League quarter-finals are about to begin and a huge cracker is on the agenda. Manchester City and Bayern Munich are two contenders for the final victory, but they are already meeting in the billion dollar ball. For City manager Pep Guardiola, it’s about reuniting with his former employer, with whom he failed to win the Champions League. He hopes to do so with the Citizens. Things are less calm at Bayern after the dismissal of Julian Nagelsmann. Thomas Tuchel must lead the club to success. On FCUpdate, you can follow a live report from the squatter.

Benfica – Internazionale (21h00)

Roger Schmidt continues to do well with Benfica and is also in the top eight in the Champions League. In the quarter-finals, a double encounter with stiff Internazionale awaits, which settled with FC Porto in the previous round. It would be nice if we could see Denzel Dumfries and Stefan de Vrij in action with the Italians. In any case, it will be a match between old acquaintances from the Eredivisie. André Onana and Robin Rosens also play at Inter. The host has David Neres and Fredrik Aursnes at his disposal.

