The United States has asked all non-essential diplomats to leave the country. The remaining ambassadors were transferred to the city of Lviv in the west of the country.

For the time being, the Netherlands is adhering to the advice that if someone does not need to be strictly in Ukraine, they should leave the country. Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea and on the border of Russia and Belarus, a Red Travel Advice⁇

Russian news agency Ria Novosti reports that staff at the Russian embassy in Kiev have also begun to leave the country. The Foreign Ministry has announced that the embassy will remain open.

The calls come after US top security adviser Jake Sullivan said last night that a Russian incursion could take place in a few days. “Intelligence’s latest intelligence” shows that the invasion may take place sooner than previously expected. Sullivan provided no evidence to support his claim.

The Ukrainian government has called on all citizens to remain calm. The foreign ministry wrote in a statement that the armed forces would repel “any attack”. “It’s important to be united now, don’t panic.”

Today, a number of renewed talks are taking place between Russian and Western leaders. Russian President Vladimir Putin will call on US President Biden and French President Macron. The foreign ministers of Russia and the United States will also call on each other. German Chancellor Scholes will leave for Ukraine next Monday.

According to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba, the European Union has prepared tough sanctions on Russia. That would have been assured to Coleba in a phone conversation Late last night Held.