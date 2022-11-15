Behind Closed Doors voted best podcast at the Dutch Podcast Awards | Media

The podcast Behind closed doors was voted Best Podcast of the Year at the Dutch Podcast Awards. The production of The Financial Times (FD) also won the award in the Enterprise category.

The Dutch Podcast Awards are an initiative of BNR news radio and were awarded for the fifth time this year.

Behind closed doors is about controversial businessman Gerard Sanderink, who has made a lot of headlines in recent years because of the feud with his former lover Brigitte van Egten.

In the podcast, various events surrounding Sanderink are discussed, such as various lawsuits filed against him. The jury describes the production as “a subject you want to know everything about, wrapped in a beautiful construction to which the creators add accessible explanations”.

Other award-winning podcasts include Marc-Marie & Aaf find something, by Marc-Marie Huijbregts and Aaf Brandt Corstius in the Opinions & Society category. Maarten van Rossem and Gijs Rademaker won with their podcast dinosaur in the Science and Education category.

Over 175,000 votes were cast for this edition of the Dutch Podcast Awards, which accounted for 80% of the final results. The remaining 20% ​​came from a jury. A total of 65 podcasts were nominated.

“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”