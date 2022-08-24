AZ sign US international Mihailovic | Football

Mihailovic came through the Chicago Fire FC youth academy and made his first-team debut in 2017, replacing Real Salt Lake City. After 73 games for Fire the attacking midfielder moved to his current club CF Montreal in Canada, who also play in MLS.

Montreal

For the Canadians, the counter currently stands at 59 official games, during which he scored twelve times and provided nineteen assists. For the United States national team, Mihailovic has so far reached six caps. He scored his only international goal to date on his 2019 debut against Panama.

Mihailovic: “Philosophy suits me well”

“It’s a very good feeling to be here,” Mihailovic said after signing his contract. “I think the philosophy of football suits me well and AZ is a club where I can develop as a player. I know my last blow will come later, but I’m really looking forward to playing here. “I don’t mind finishing the season in Montreal, because this club gave me a lot. I would like to give something back, because we have a good chance of creating something special.

Huiberts: “Decisive in the final phase”

AZ director of football affairs Max Huiberts is happy with the upcoming transfer: “Djordje is an attacking midfielder, with skillful technique, good dribbling, good overview and he can decide quickly in small spaces. He has also proven that he can score goals. He is a boy who is very decisive in the final phase.

“You would prefer a player to be able to join immediately,” Huiberts says of the change following after the MLS season. “We also tried that, but it was unmentionable for Montreal. They are in the final phase of the competition and then compete in the play-offs. In the end, we reached an agreement and Djordje will be able to play for us at the beginning of January and maybe he will join us earlier for training.