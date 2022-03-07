AZ hit back at ‘clumsy’ Ten Hag: ‘I don’t see Klopp or Guardiola doing that’
AZ director Robert Eenhoorn is not happy with Erik ten Hag. The Ajax coach confirmed the day before the cup match (0-2) that Owen Wijndal had been on the list in Amsterdam for “a while”.
Unicorn looked up. ‘Let me say that I really think Ten Hag is a very good coach,’ AZ general manager replies to ESPN program Hello Eredivisie† He continues: “I played for years at an even bigger club (the New York Yankees, editor’s note) and we always thought we were the best there.”
“But,” adds Eenhoorn, “we always had a certain kind of respect for the opponent. When I see what Ten Hag is saying now, I think it’s a bit awkward. I don’t see Jürgen Klopp or Pep Guardiola do that.” With a wink: “Even Erik still has room for development.”
Ten Hag acted with premeditation, Unicorn knows that. “A day before the game, then you do it for a reason. I think they’ve had time for that all year. It made us smile.” In principle, AZ does not sell players to the traditional top three. “Or it must be very meaningful for AZ.”
