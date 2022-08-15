Are you using Windows 11? That’s what you told us

Introduction

A few days ago we asked our readers if they were using Windows 11 and why. Over 1,600 readers have now completed the survey, thank you. The search results clearly show that most users have now switched to Windows 11. In this article, we give the question results.

valley of the sun

Microsoft officially announced Windows 11 on June 24, 2021. It was made available on October 5, 2021. The operating system became, and still is, freely available as an upgrade to Windows 10. As of 2020, rumors surfaced that Microsoft was planning to give Windows 10 a major overhaul. This so-called “UI update” was known as “Sun Valley” and is expected to appear in Windows 10’s “Cobalt” update scheduled for late 2021.

The graphical user interface has been redesigned in Windows 11, following Microsoft’s Fluent design systems. For example, it contains more round shapes and transparent elements. New is the addition of widgets for, for example, (sports) news or weather forecasts. Also an important addition instant layoutswhich gives the user the ability to arrange different windows on the screen.

Higher minimum system requirements

The system requirements of Windows 11 have become much heavier compared to Windows 10. The most important reason is security. In any case, 1.2 rpm is a minimum requirement. This one trust platform module is designed to secure hardware by using cryptographic keys and storing them in a safe place. In addition to a physical RPM chip, there are also software implementations. Tpm is responsible for various functions, such as:

BitLockerComment

Storing other security keys and passwords for Windows Hello and Credential Guard

Make brute force attacks more difficult

Control virtual smart cards

Establish hardware root of trust for Secure Boot and Measured Boot features

Make Windows Autopilot Safe Enough

Minimum System Requirements Windows 11:

Processor: A 1 GHz or faster 64-bit processor or SOC with at least two cores

RAM: 4 GB

Storage space: 64 GB

System firmware: uefi, secure boot

RPM: Trusted Platform Module 2.0

Video card: DirectX 12 or newer with WDDM 2.0 driver

Display: 720p, 8 bits per color channel, at least 9 inches (diagonal)

Internet connection and Microsoft account: Windows 11 Home requires an Internet connection and a Microsoft account for installation