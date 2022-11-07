Are you looking for an inexpensive tablet? These are the best for 250 euros | Technology

06 nov 2022 om 12:00

Apple’s iPads have become more expensive this year, but don’t worry: those who want to have a tablet at home can also do so for as little as 250 euros.

This is an abbreviated version of a full comparison on Tweaker.

The tablets below have been extensively tested to determine which are the best in their class. As with smartphones, the tablets in this category are strangely the most complete. The vast majority still have a headphone jack and a memory card reader on board.

The resolution is usually Full HD, but there are outliers here and there. The back of the devices is in most cases made of plastic.

Our favorite: Realme Pad

Budget tablets are notorious for being full of unwanted software (bloatware), bad cameras, and slow hardware. Fortunately, this does not apply to the Realme Pad. The Android version is clean, fast and lightweight. There is hardly any bloatware to recognize.

The camera performs above average and the speakers produce good sound. The accommodation looks and feels luxurious. This tablet is ideal for consuming media, but especially for surfing the internet. The LCD screen has a very good contrast.

The battery may not last as long as other budget tablets, but the fast charging technology more than makes up for that. The device only needs to be on the charger for half an hour to charge for more than half an hour.

Unfortunately, software support is poor. The tablet comes with Android 11 and only gets an update to Android 12, while version 13 has already been released. Fortunately, the tablet will receive security updates until 2025.

Good alternative: Lenovo Tab M10 Plus

If you want to be productive in addition to consuming media, then the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus comes highly recommended. The tablet screen is above average and the device has a good camera.

Photo: Lenovo

The battery is also above average and is even excellent if you use the device to watch videos. The tablet then lasts almost twelve hours. The Tab M10 Plus supports a stylus and a keyboard cover. Additionally, the tablet can switch to a special desktop mode, which is useful when some work needs to be done.

Unfortunately, it comes with a nice bucket of junk apps. It is running Android 12 and will later receive Android 13. After that, the device will receive security updates until 2025.