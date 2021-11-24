Apple sues creators of Pegasus spyware

Apple has sued Israeli group NSO, maker of Pegasus spyware, in America. In this way, Apple wants to prevent spyware from being used to break into Apple products in the future.

Although the NSO Group itself did not penetrate users’ phones or tablets, the company did develop the software. The software is used by intelligence and investigation services in 40 countries to crack targets’ phones and tablets.

This emerges from documents released in July with phone numbers of 50,000 victims of hacking with the software. Phones belonging to journalists, human rights activists and lawyers, among others, have been hacked with the software. It wasn’t just Apple users.

Security update

The malware could be installed on Apple devices through the iMessage app. Apple released a security update in September that prevented NSO Group spyware from being placed on phones, laptops, iPads and watches.

In its California lawsuit against NSO Group, Apple said NSO Group employees are “amoral mercenaries who have developed a sophisticated cyber-espionage machine that invites repeated and gross abuse.”

According to Apple, the software has been used to attack a small number of Apple users around the world. “Parties backed by countries like the NSO Group spend millions on advanced spy technology without being held responsible. This has to change, ”said Craig Federighi, vice president of Apple’s software division.

Facebook

Previously, Facebook also took legal action against the NSO Group because the Israeli company developed software that could potentially hack phones through WhatsApp.

NSO Group has always denied his guilt, alleging that the company’s software is used to fight terrorism and other crimes.