With “ANWB Reisopmaat”, the ANWB has launched a new travel platform that allows ANWB members and non-ANWB members to independently compose a trip on one website. “Do you choose culture, nature or adventure? You decide where the trip goes, accommodation, transportation, everything. Just the way you want it. And that with the reliability you are used to from the ANWB, ”the company reports.

Consumers can currently arrange trips to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, United States, Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand through ANWB Reisopmaat. But according to the ANWB, it doesn’t stop there, as the plan is to continually expand the number of countries.

Visitors to the ANWB Reisopmaat choose a destination and can then get to work preparing a trip themselves. The consumer can choose to compose the entire journey themselves, but it is also possible to start from one of the sample routes and add desired destinations, transport and accommodation. to ANWB Opmaat Travel you can choose from around 400,000 hotels around the world. Plus, additional inspiration is provided by over 1000 inspiration pins on the map.

The ANWB travel subsidiaries (FOX, Pharos, Ledenreizen and Kampeerreizen) have all continued under ANWB.nl since mid-July. In mid-July, FOX was the last to transfer, completing a massive project in which tour operators FOX, Pharos, Kampeerreizen and ANWB Ledenreizen come together under one roof. At the time, the company announced that anwb.nl now offers a wide range of travel options, from outings in the Netherlands to travel in Europe to long-haul travel, the former FOX offering. .