An ode to wood | Imagicasa

New Zealand design studio Walk In The Park is dedicated to creating handmade wooden art and commercial objects. Each work pays homage to the variations of wood available in New Zealand and unites classic and contemporary forms on the one hand, and sculptural and practical forms on the other.

How and when did the studio start?

“I don’t know exactly when Walk In The Park started. Jiho, my wife, and I like to create things by hand. We have done countless small projects just for our own pleasure. Although my woodturning job was no longer a small temporary project, we didn’t take it seriously at first. The name Walk In The Park refers to this. It’s a reminder for ourselves to relax and enjoy pure pleasure when creating things. How would you describe your design philosophy and style?

“Design in moderation. There is an old Korean term that explains the fundamental aesthetic of Korean objects: “Gumleebullu Hwaleebulchi” (검이불루 화이불치), which means “simple but not shabby, and beautiful but not extravagant”. This term always leads me to find the best medium, which is not too much in the details and the forms. Also, I like to try many different styles and I’m always interested in trying new ways to create. Also, I get bored doing the same things over and over again, so developing my aesthetic keeps me going and feeling challenged. What do you hope to accomplish in your career?

“I have the feeling that there is still a lot to do, more exhibitions and a lot of experimentation. I try not to be too ambitious though, because I know opportunities come when I least expect them.

Want to know more about Walk In The Park? Read the full interview in Imagicasa Fall 2021†

Images courtesy of Walk In The Park

Photograph by Jiho Yun