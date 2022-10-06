In Brussels, the Leopold II tunnel has already been replaced by the Annie Corti tunnel, and in the US, 650 mountains, rivers and other places have recently been given less racist or sexist place names.

After all, many American place names contain the word ‘squaw’. However, the term is sexist and racist towards tribal women. The sites are located mainly in the western United States. Arizona renamed 66 and California changed another 70 sexist place names. It ranges from nondescript (Eastern Lake variety) to newer names that sound more native. The Olympic Valley in California owes its name to the 1960 Winter Olympics.

A hate-free state

The initiative came from the US Secretary of the Interior. Deb Holland is also the first Indigenous woman to hold this position. He wants to keep public lands and waters accessible and welcoming by removing racist and derogatory names for federal spaces. The Derogatory Geographical Names Working Group He worked on the list for months in consultation with the community. It was recently published on the website of the US Department of the Interior. The task force will continue to ban more offensive, racist or sexist place names from public space.

Honorable language

In the same way thinking baptism North direction Recently wearing his ‘Sherpa’ coat. That name is considered cultural appropriation. In this way, the brand wants to pay respect to the Sherpa people of Nepal. A line of woolen jackets is now known as ‘High Pile’.