Also Formula 1 sprint races in Belgium and USA
Formula 1 had previously decided to double the number of sprint races from three to six. According to the Royal Class organization, the format has proven to be a successful addition. “We had an overwhelmingly positive response to the sprint events and we look forward to bringing even more action to the fans next year,” said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.
Sprint races are held on circuits that Formula 1 research shows are best suited for it. This mainly concerns the possibilities of overtaking, driving behind each other and reaching high speeds. The Zandvoort circuit is not one of them.
Sprint races are always held on the Saturday of a race weekend and the result determines the starting order for the main race on Sunday. The first 8 score points in the world championship. The Formula 1 calendar will feature at least 23 races next year.
World champion Max Verstappen has asserted himself this year as a critical spectator of sprint races. “I’m not a fan of it, I feel like we don’t really race,” he said in Brazil, where the third sprint race was held. “You get points, but you also know you can’t do everything because it really matters a day later. You also see few overtaking attempts. I don’t like that.”
“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”