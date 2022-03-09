A voting aid for those who like to smoke a joint, rent a studio on Airbnb or party more often | Utrecht
Utrecht choosesSuppose you like to smoke a joint in a cafe. Or you can rent your studio in the center of Utrecht if you are on holiday yourself. Which political party to vote for in municipal elections? More and more action groups and interest groups are showing voters the way with their own voting guides.
The Host Club Utrecht looked at how the twenty parties taking part in the local elections next week versus vacation rentals on platforms like Airbnb stand. The interest group for small hosts warns. If owned by the PvdA and newcomer Volt, the vacation rental – currently only 60 nights – will be reduced to 30 nights. “But fortunately: VVD and ChristenUnie do not want to impose new restrictions on the Utrecht hosts.”
