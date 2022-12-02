A relaxed van Gaal shrugs off the crucial field game

The difference could not be greater on Friday ahead of the eighth final between the Orange and the USA at the World Cup. When journalists from other countries asked Louis van Gaal after the match if he could please become their country’s national coach, the Dutch wanted to know exactly what he was thinking after Saturday’s disappointing three-match group stage against the Americans. .

Van Call isn’t Van Call if everything doesn’t go away. With a smile and a sense of humour, he has been doing this whole match. Van Gaal is relaxed and very angry, like a few years ago, he will not come anymore. Although directly critical of field play, he never left his head, although he sometimes showed in a harsh tone that he did not agree.

A day before the meeting with the United States, Van Gaal reiterated to a Belgian journalist that he thought he could win the title in Qatar. “Should I work as a national coach in Belgium? Then you have to convince my wife Druze”, he said. “Belgium is a beautiful country with friendly countries. We have to win four more matches with the Dutch national team to become world champions and then we will see if there are any concessions. But if I can believe the Dutch media, we won’t be world champions.

According to the 71-year-old national coach, Orange is showing improvement. “I thought it was really good against Qatar,” he said of the 2-0 win in the last group game. We got through the group stage very easily and now it really starts. We have a good team. I am the only one who sees it clearly, and it must be me.

Van Gaal is wary of the USA, who drew against England (0-0) in the group. “It’s a very dynamic team with physically strong players. It’s difficult for any opponent. You can see that in the results,” said Van Gaal. “I’m not surprised they’re in the last eight, I would have expected it after watching their first game.”

As for the starting lineup, the main question is how the Orange will play offensively. Memphis Depay mentioned in the media this week that he wants to play football with Steven Bergwijn. Bergwijn had a mediocre start to the World Cup and lost his place after two matches. Van Gaal: “It can happen that a player gives his opinion. Whether it’s wise is another matter. But everyone is allowed to have their own opinion, especially in the Netherlands.