A delegation from the World Football Association visited the KNVB. – Photo: KNVB Media

A delegation from the FIFA World Football Association, including General Secretary Fatma Samoura, was in the Netherlands yesterday and today. At the invitation of the KNVB, they visited the KNVB Campus, an amateur association and a meeting of the embassies of Australia and New Zealand, the two countries which will host the World Cup next summer.

Today the delegation was at the KNVB campus in Zeist. After a visit and tour of the facilities, in-depth discussions took place with the KNVB Youth Council, eleven young people who reflect with the KNVB on various topics. Accordingly, the KNVB Youth Council will consider how it can engage in dialogue with its peers from other countries in view of the importance of youth in football.

Afterwards, at the start of the Unity Cup, Fatma Samoura and Gijs de Jong (General Secretary of the KNVB) wished all the participants good luck. There was also Farkhunda Muhtaj, Fortuna Sittard player and Unity Cup ambassador and participant. The Unity Cup is the European Championship for Refugees, which takes place in Frankfurt in June.

General Secretary Fatma Samoura received a Dutch national team jersey.

Women’s football

Yesterday, the FIFA delegation followed the Trophy Tour in our country. To promote the World Cup next summer, the World Cup trophy is touring the 32 participating countries. This brought them to the amateur association VV Nijnsel yesterday morning, where the 75th anniversary was celebrated with a football clinic for the youth teams. In the afternoon, they attended a lunch hosted by the Australian and New Zealand embassies. This meeting was mainly about the power of women’s football and of course the next World Cup. The day ended yesterday with the cup final won by FC Twente.