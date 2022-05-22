5000 euros for the cultural church ‘The Future’

Sun, May 22, 4:30 PM







To read aloud

Culture



BREEDENBROEK – The Cultuurkerk De Toekomst Foundation in Breedenbroek has received a check for no less than 5000 euros from the Rabo Cultuur Fonds. Thijs Brus (SME advisor Rabobank Graafschap) presented the check to Treasurer Peter Vinkenvleugel and President Leo Roeterink.

By Waltraud Wensink

Function of cultural house

Part of the old foundation is still visible, the church still stands proudly, but has been extensively renovated. Where some people were skeptical about the look of the exterior of the Old Peter and Paul Church, people will likely see it differently once inside. They can then see what has been done and how beautiful and functional it has become. Inside, a number of old elements have been used that were created in the current setting so that inside it can also be traced that this was once the church. There’s an eye for a piece of history. Leo Roeterink: “Actually, you can no longer see it as a church, although we prepare a prayer service once a month for interested people and there is always the possibility of a funeral. We also have a room converted into a room of silence or chapel of Mary. People can light a candle if needed. For the rest, the building really has a function as a cultural center, which we would like to underline. Think of a room for meetings, a room for rehearsing with the music association or, for example, for organizing workshops or exhibitions.

There is a drop-in matinee on the first Tuesday of the month from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The secretariat is also open on this day. Everyone is welcome to have a cup of coffee and a chat, feel free to take advantage,” says Peter.

The check goes well

Leo: “The building is always part of the community. If it fits the agenda and there is space available, people from outside Breedenbroek can also use the culture church. The harmony and the optimists have already rehearsed there, the mixed choir of women and men will follow shortly. If people want to organize a painting course or a symposium, it is also possible. Everything is possible, we have the facilities such as sanitary facilities, of course also disabled toilets and a kitchen, but we are not a catering establishment. You can go to Koenders in Breedenbroek for that. The Board of Directors is proud of what has been achieved so far and although there is still a lot of work to do, they are convinced that it will be magnificent. Leo: “We would like to offer local associations the possibility of using the culture church.” Thijs Brus from Rabobank Graafschap: “The check ends well when I look at all this. We participate in society and stimulate projects with a social or economic purpose, and the cultural church De Toekomst is also part of this. “The amount will partly benefit solar panels and a heat pump,” says Leo.

prayer celebration

Leo: “It’s not quite over yet and we are aware that there are people who would like to know how it went. That’s why we want to work on an official opening. We are doing this at a time when the exterior of the presbytery and the garden are also in order. A date will be announced later. There will be a prayer service on Sunday, May 29 at 10:00 a.m., which traditionally falls on the Breedenbroekse Kermis weekend. Leo: “Because the church has officially been removed from worship, it will be a prayer celebration that we will perform with our own pastors.” More information can be found on the website www.cultuurkerkdetoekomst.nl