250 bicycles in Wageningen labeled as damaged bicycles or misplaced bicycles: “More space for center visitors” | Wageningen

In recent weeks, law enforcement officials have tagged a total of around 250 bike wrecks or stray bikes in central Wageningen with yellow stickers. Especially in the vicinity of the Stadsbrink bus station, many bicycles were marked.

At the beginning of September, most of the stickers were stuck. Not only bicycles, but also mopeds and scooters are included in the cleaning campaign of the municipality of Wageningen. If the bikes are still in the same place on Monday September 26, they will be removed. If you lost your bike after that and want to get it back, you can go to Stadswerf, Nudepark 85 on Friday afternoon.

‘Four times a year’

“We do this four times a year,” said a spokesperson for the municipality of Wageningen. “Many stickers have now been distributed at the bus station. And also in the alleys of the city center, where the passages were blocked. The clean-up campaign will also create more space for visitors to the center to park their bikes. »

The Wageningers regularly complain to the municipality and also on social media about misplaced bicycles that are left everywhere. The environment of the various supermarkets is also regularly mentioned. “If a report is made on our site, we try to remove the bikes in question as soon as possible.”



