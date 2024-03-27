Womens basketball team relocates hotels due to racism, coach reveals

The Utah women’s basketball team faced a troubling ordeal ahead of their NCAA tournament game against Gonzaga, as they were forced to switch hotels due to racist incidents. Head coach Lynne Roberts described the incidents as “racial hate crimes” and revealed that the team was deeply upset by the experience.

While specific details of the racist incidents were not disclosed, Gonzaga hinted that they may have involved disparaging comments. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Utah managed to defeat South Dakota State before ultimately falling to Gonzaga in the tournament’s second round.

The team decided to change hotels after just one night in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where the incidents took place, before their games in Spokane, Washington. The NCAA and Gonzaga quickly intervened to provide the team with new accommodations and increased security to ensure their safety.

Idaho’s Governor Brad Little spoke out against the racist incidents, condemning them as “hateful, unacceptable actions” and emphasizing the state’s rejection of racism. Gonzaga also addressed the situation, acknowledging the racial comments made towards visiting players and reaffirming their dedication to ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved.

The NCAA issued a statement condemning racism and hatred in any form, expressing their devastation over the Utah team’s experience during the championship events. It is a stark reminder of the work that still needs to be done to combat racism and discrimination in sports and society as a whole.