Why Including Nuts in Your Diet is Essential for Good Health

CNN Launches Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style Newsletter

CNN has recently introduced a newsletter series, titled Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style, to promote a healthy eating lifestyle. The newsletter focuses on incorporating nuts into recipes to elevate flavors and boost nutrition.

Nuts have long been praised for their health benefits. They are rich in healthy fats such as monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which are known to lower cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, nuts contain dietary fiber, plant-based protein, and a range of vitamins and minerals.

In fact, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allows packages of nuts to display a health claim suggesting that daily nut consumption can help prevent heart disease. Studies have shown that even eating a handful of nuts per day can provide significant heart health benefits.

Recently, macadamia nuts and pecans have joined the list of nuts with approved health claims. However, while cashews contain high levels of saturated fat and have not been approved for the health claim, they are still beneficial for lowering harmful LDL cholesterol levels.

The advantages of nuts go beyond heart health. They can aid in weight management, help prevent diabetes, protect against cancer, support brain health, improve gut health, and enhance skin health.

It is important to note that due to their high fat and calorie content, it is advisable to consume a handful of nuts rather than indulging in an entire can. Almonds, peanuts, pecans, pistachios, and walnuts each offer their own unique nutritional benefits, so mixing up different types of nuts can ensure a diverse range of nutrients.

Not only are nuts beneficial for health, but they can also be incorporated into various recipes to enhance flavor and add nutrition. For example, nuts can be used to bread chicken and fish, added to pancakes or muffins, or used as toppings for yogurt or cooked vegetables.

In terms of cost, purchasing nut pieces or nut meal can be a more affordable option compared to perfectly shelled nuts, without compromising on the nutritional value.

The new CNN newsletter, Eat, But Better: Mediterranean Style, provides readers with valuable information on the benefits of nuts and offers creative ideas for incorporating them into everyday meals. By making small dietary changes, individuals can embark on a journey towards a healthier lifestyle with the help of these nutrient-rich powerhouses.

