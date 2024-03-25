Understanding the Deteriorating Spring Allergy Seaso

Spring allergy season has arrived earlier than ever for the millions of Americans who suffer from seasonal allergies. Climate change is causing temperatures to rise and plants to bloom sooner, leading to allergy symptoms appearing earlier in the year.

According to experts, it can be challenging to differentiate between allergy symptoms and those of a common cold. However, they recommend looking out for specific signs such as itchy eyes, sneezing, and a runny nose.

Research indicates that spring allergy seasons are starting approximately 20 days earlier than they did in the past. This data, collected from 1990 to 2018, suggests that the shift is associated with a higher prevalence of allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever.

Health professionals warn that uncontrolled allergy symptoms can have serious consequences, including sickness or even hospitalization. It is crucial for individuals to be prepared with necessary medications to manage their symptoms effectively.

As spring continues to arrive earlier each year, it is more important than ever for allergy sufferers to take proactive measures to protect their health during this challenging season. Stay informed, seek medical advice if necessary, and be prepared to manage your allergies as efficiently as possible.