Understanding and Managing Seasonal Allergies

Seasonal allergies are on the rise, according to a recent report from CNN. With more than 1 in 4 adults and nearly 1 in 5 children affected, it’s clear that these allergies are becoming increasingly common. A 2022 study published in Nature Communications even projects that pollen counts will increase by 200% by the end of this century, further exacerbating the issue.

To shed light on this growing concern, CNN spoke with Dr. Leana Wen, a CNN wellness expert and allergy sufferer, to discuss the symptoms and treatments of seasonal allergies. Symptoms can include a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, coughing, and itching in the nose, throat, eyes, and mouth. While these symptoms may mimic those of a cold, key differences such as a seasonal pattern, longer duration, and the absence of a fever can help differentiate between the two.

Testing, such as skin prick tests or blood tests, can help determine allergens and distinguish between allergies and viruses. It’s not just pollens that trigger these allergies; molds can also play a role. Furthermore, reactions to allergens can vary from mild to severe, with some people experiencing debilitating symptoms that interfere with their daily lives.

Treatment options for seasonal allergies include antihistamines, nasal corticosteroids, and non-medical approaches like reducing exposure to allergens. For those with severe reactions that are not controlled by medications or avoidance alone, allergy shots may be recommended. It’s essential for individuals to proactively manage their seasonal allergies to improve their quality of life and overall well-being.